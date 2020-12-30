Officials worry large New Year’s Eve event in Vegas will spread virus

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2018, file photo, newlyweds Alison and Kenny Finchum, lower left, of Tulsa, Okla., kiss just after midnight during a New Year’s party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. Plans for a 14,000-person New Year’s Eve street party at canopied casino-mall in Las Vegas are facing pushback from state and local officials, who worry Nevada hospitals may not be able to withstand a potential “superspreader” event. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada officials say they are concerned a New Year’s Eve event at a canopied casino-mall in Las Vegas that is expected to draw at least 14,000 people will lead to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Members of the state’s coronavirus task force say the Fremont Street Experience’s event violates statewide coronavirus guidelines and could cause an additional spread of the virus.

The City of Las Vegas issued the venue a special-use permit and plans to prohibit street performers and control crowds.

Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said she is worried the event could lead to a surge and overwhelm hospitals, which are already nearing capacity.