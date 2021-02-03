Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A white Ohio police officer has been indicted on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy. Coy also faces charges of dereliction of duty for failure to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

A message seeking comment was sent to Coy’s attorney.