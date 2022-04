(KTXL) – While gas prices fall across the country, prices remain high in California.

The Biden administration said families will save 10 cents per gallon thanks to his instruction to the Environmental Protection Agency to allow the sale of a cheaper type of gasoline this summer.

Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Dave Rapson, an expert on the oil and gas industry and electric vehicles from UC Davis, about what the effects of the president’s actions might be and how long they could last.