Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate shot after officer taken hostage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed an inmate was shot and killed after a detention officer was held hostage.

According to a detention center official, at least one detention officer was being held hostage on the jail’s 10th floor.

No information was provided on how many inmates took the officer hostage, nor on how long the emergency situation had been transpiring.

The officer has since been freed and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A video is circulating of the inmates after they supposedly seized the detention officer’s phone and recorded a video of them holding him hostage. The video was reportedly posted on the Facebook page that belongs to the officer.

In the video, an inmate looks at the camera and says that they were doing what had to be done because they have no food and cannot take showers at the jail. Another inmate is then seen standing over the crouched detention officer with his hand on the back of his neck, berating him.

The inmate holding the phone can then be heard saying that the water at the jail does not work and the toilets are backed up.

The public information officer at the Detention Center would not confirm that the live video is from the account of the detention officer.