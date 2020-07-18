Olympic figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya dies at 20

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya and Harley Windsor of Australia perform their free skate during the pairs competition at the 2018 Skate Canada International ISU Grand Prix event in Laval, Quebec, October 27, 2018. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Pairs figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, who was born in Russia but competed for Australia in the 2018 Olympics, has died at 20 in Moscow, the International Skating Union reported Saturday.

“The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina’s passing,” said ISU President Jan Dijkema in a statement on the organization’s website. “She was a talented pair skater and the Figure Skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and teammates and mourn this tragic loss.”

Details of her death were not immediately known.

Alexandrovskaya teamed up with Harley Windsor of Australia in 2016.

Windsor posted a photo of the pair on Instagram and wrote: “Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia.

The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia.”

The pair represented Australia in international competition, winning the World Junior title in 2017, the ISU says.

“They went on to make history as the first Australian skaters to win an ISU Championship title,” the ISU says. The pair won ISU Junior Grand Prix Final title in 2017 and competed at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

They announced the end of their skating career as a pair in early 2020.

“Due to health concerns, Katia and I are unable to continue,” Windsor wrote on Instagram in February. “I want to take this opportunity to wish Katia all the best in the future and a quick recovery.”