Ontario to open all schools for in-person class

TORONTO — Canada’s most populous province of Ontario will reopen all schools for in class learning this month despite the presence of new coronavirus variants and a high number of infections in Toronto and its suburbs.

The majority of schools will reopen Monday while those in Toronto and its suburbs will resume in-person learning on Feb 16. There are no plans to vaccinate teachers.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says returning kids to school safely is crucial for their development and mental health.

All students in Ontario began in January with online learning as part of a provincial lockdown.

The Ontario government previously said that all students currently learning online would be able to return to classrooms by Feb. 10.