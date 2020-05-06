Oregon’s 1st COVID-19 patient out of hospital after 2 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The first person in Oregon to be diagnosed with the new coronavirus has been discharged from the hospital more than two months after being admitted.
Hector Calderon, a janitor at an elementary school in Lake Oswego, was serenaded by a mariachi band as he was transported to a skilled nursing facility where he will continue his recovery.
Kaiser Permanente Northwest says Calderon was the second patient in the U.S. determined to have contracted the virus through community spread.
He was also one of the first patients in the nation to receive the drug Remdesivir.