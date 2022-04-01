It’s the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed more than four million people out of their homeland.

Poland has absorbed much of this tragedy, but Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest and most isolated countries, is receiving the highest number of refugees per capita due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Stephanie Christensen from ShelterBox’s response team spoke with Sonseeahray on Friday about the organization’s efforts during the Russia/Ukraine war.