NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office refused the second-degree battery charge against MMA fighter Nate Diaz on Monday, Sept. 25, according to court documents.

On April 22, officers with the New Orleans Police Department said they responded to a crowd in the 400 block of Bourbon Street where groups of people were fighting, and a man was found unconscious.

Following an investigation, NOPD officers issued a warrant for Diaz’s arrest on a charge of second-degree battery.

According to police, Diaz allegedly choked out another man during the fight.

On April 27, Diaz reportedly turned himself in to New Orleans police alongside his attorney.

According to his attorney, Diaz’s actions were made in self-defense when another man reportedly tried to start a fight with him.

On Monday, Sept. 25, a spokesperson for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office told WGNO, “The second-degree battery charge against Mr. Nathan Diaz was refused by the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office. After reviewing all available evidence of the allegation, including video and testimony, there is not sufficient support to prove the alleged crime.”

