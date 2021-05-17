Pasquotank DA holding press conference Tuesday on investigation into death of Andrew Brown Jr.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County District Attorney R. Andrew Womble will hold a press conference on Tuesday about the results of an independent investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation into the deputy-involved shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last month.

Brown was killed April 21 while he was in a car on Perry Street in Elizabeth City. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement were attempting to serve a drug-related search warrant at the time.

Seven deputies were initially put on administrative leave. Four have since returned to work because it was “obvious” they didn’t fire their weapons during the shooting, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said about a week after the shooting.

In a news release Monday, Womble didn’t say what the results of the investigation were, only that he would hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

Brown’s family, their attorneys, and protesters in the community have been critical of how the shooting and aftermath have been handled.

Brown’s family members, who last week were able to view additional footage from the incident, have called the shooting an “execution.”

Womble in court, however, previously argued that Brown attempted to hit deputies with his car — a detail his family and attorneys dispute.

Protesters have also called for the public release of the full body camera video from the fatal shooting. However, under North Carolina law, a superior court judge must order the release of body camera footage.

A visiting judge in Pasquotank County denied the public release of the body camera video, but did allow Brown’s family to watch six videos, one dashcam video and five videos from body cameras, last week.

Some lawmakers have since called for additional transparency and changes to the state’s body camera video law.

The sheriff and county leaders want state laws to change to make the release of body camera video more transparent. A bill in the North Carolina Senate, Senate Bill 300, includes an amendment that would allow a family to view unredacted body camera footage within five business days after a serious police incident that results in death or serious injury.

The family’s lawyers have called on Womble to be removed from the case due to a “conflict of interest.”

