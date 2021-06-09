Patient advocacy director breaks down FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug

The FDA has officially approved Biogen’s aducanumab, the first new Alzheimer’s treatment in more than two decades. 

Sixty percent of all cases go unrecognized, while 6.2 million people in the U.S. have the disease, according to WomenAgainstAlzheimer’s.

Brooks Kenny, executive director of WomenAgainstAlzheimer’s, joined Mae to discuss the impact on those who have Alzheimer’s, as well as their families and caregivers.

For more resources or to receive help, visit https://mybrainguide.org/ or call call 855-BRAIN-411.

