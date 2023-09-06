(WTRF/NEXSTAR) – A supermarket chain in the United Kingdom has recalled Paw Patrol-branded snacks after the URL listed on the back of the packaging was compromised and redirected visitors to website featuring pornographic material.

Lidl GB is recalling all batches of the four Paw Patrol-branded products, which all come in 5-count quantities.

(Courtesy of Lidl)

Recall products are:

Paw Patrol All Butter Mini Biscotti Biscuits

Paw Patrol Choco Chip Mini Biscotti Biscuits

Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Raspberry

Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Apple

The website, which is not safe for work, redirects to a white screen with a message in Chinese. If the website is accessed on a mobile device, however, it loads several pornographic ads, TechCrunch reported.

Lidl is asking customers to refrain from visiting the URL and to return the products to the nearest store for a full refund.

The company has so far not reported any U.S. products being affected by the recall. For further information, customers can reach out by email to customer.care@lidl.co.uk.