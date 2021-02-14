Peru’s foreign minister quits over secret vaccination

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s foreign minister has resigned amid an uproar over government officials being secretly vaccinated against the coronavirus before the country recently received 1 million doses for health workers facing a resurgence in the pandemic.

President Francisco Sagasti confirmed Sunday that Elizabeth Astete stepped down. The president told the local television channel America that Peruvians should feel “outraged and angry about this situation that jeopardizes the enormous effort of many Peruvians working on the front line against COVID.”

Sagasti said on Twitter that during the previous administration, an extra 2,000 doses of the vaccine had been received from Sinopharm and that “some senior public officials were vaccinated.”