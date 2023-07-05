(KTLA) — When a ride malfunctions at Disneyland, it’s unlikely that guests can call a Disney Imagineer to talk about the inconvenience.

However, that’s exactly what Dan Povenmire, co-creator of Disney’s animated series “Phineas and Ferb,” did when he and members of the show went to visit the “Happiest Place on Earth” on June 26, WDW News Today reported.

While on the popular Rise of the Resistance attraction in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Povenmire documented the moment when the ride temporarily broke down and shared it on TikTok.

Instead of waiting on Disneyland cast members to solve the problem, as most guests would, Povenmire decided to call in the big guns. He made a FaceTime call to Scott Trowbridge, senior creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering.

In the video, Povenmire stated that Trowbridge oversees “all the Star Wars stuff at Disneyland” and shared snippets of their conversation when he jokingly complained about the ride being temporarily unavailable.

The two have known each other since college, according to Povenmire.

Unfortunately, Trowbridge wasn’t much help, and he deferred Povenmire’s complaint to a toy version of R2-D2.

The video, which has been up for less than a week, has already been seen by almost 900,000 people and has more than 214,000 likes.

In the video, Povenmire said they were stuck on the ride for 45 minutes but clarified in the comments section that cast members fixed the problem in about 15 minutes.

Unfortunately for any parkgoers, no one outside of the “Phineas and Ferb” crew witnessed the call. Povenmire shared that both ride vehicles were filled with show personnel.

Povenmire said this was the first time the ride broke down on him, however, some TikTok users shared that the famous ride had broken down on them multiple times during their visits to the theme park.

Regardless of the minor interruption, Povenmire still said that Rise of the Resistance was the best ride at Disneyland.