Planned Parenthood CEO discusses SCOTUS abortion hearing

Hundreds of abortion debate partisans crowded the plaza in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, trading chants as justices heard the highly anticipated arguments inside.

After nearly two hours of arguments, Supreme Court’s conservative majority signaled it would uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion and may go much further to overturn the nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years.

The fate of the court’s historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe, probably won’t be known until next June.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California Jodi Hicks joined Sonseeahray to discuss what this could mean for the future.

