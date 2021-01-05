Postal delivery delays persist after holiday season rush

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KTVI) – The holiday season may be over but the United States Postal Service is still experiencing delays in package deliveries.

“I’m like, ‘It’s been a month,’” said Lynetta Rankins, who is awaiting packages. “I got another package that’s supposed to have been delivered through the post office ordered on Nov. 30, and they still have not got it.”

The USPS website says they’re experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to COVID-19.

Terrissa Porter, who owns a small business and ships her products, said she’s just had to be upfront with her customers about the delays.

“Unfortunately, I have to tell them that it’s the post office because I’m kind of the middle man when it comes to them receiving the product,” she said.

When Porter’s products didn’t arrive as scheduled, her customers reached out to her asking, “Where’s my package?”

“I have to tell them to just be patient with the post office,” she said. “When it comes, it comes.”

Porter had put some of her priority shipments on pause because it was taking too long. With the holiday season over, she’s trying priority shipping again.

“Now, I’m shipping priority hopefully again, and hopefully, I don’t get any more emails or complaints or anything,” she said.