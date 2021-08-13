Psychologist discusses traumatic impact Jan. 6 Capitol riot has on officers

It’s now been seven months since armed rioters stormed our nation’s Capitol, attacking law enforcement as they searched for federal representatives and former Vice President Mike Pence.

One member of the mob was killed as she tried to enter the speaker’s lobby, but at least four grieving families believe four officers have now been killed by what happened that day, even though their deaths are listed as suicides.

Officers who died after the attack:

Howard Liebengood, a 16-year veteran of the Capitol Police Force

Jeffrey Smith, a 12-year veteran of the Metro Police Force

Kyle DeFreytag, a 4-year veteran of the Metro Police Force

Gunther Hashida, an 18-year veteran of the Metro Police Force

Psychologist and professor Dr. Kristee Haggins joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss mental health and the challenges law enforcement officers may be facing after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

If you or anyone you know has contemplated suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.