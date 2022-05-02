(KTXL) — The Food and Drug Administration proposed a ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes and all flavors in cigars last week.

It’s a move some have been pushing for since 1964 when federal regulators stopped companies from advertising overall to certain demographics. Since that time, the tobacco industry pivoted to advertising in African-American communities, including sponsoring events like jazz festivals.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye spoke with Sonseeahray on Monday about the proposed ban.