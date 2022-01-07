Public memorial service for John Madden set for February in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A public memorial service will be held for legendary NFL coach John Madden on Feb. 15 in Oakland, the league announced Friday.

More details on where the service will be held will be announced closer to the date.

Madden, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, coached the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons, posting a .759 regular-season winning percentage, which is the highest in NFL history among coaches with at least 100 wins.

He also led the Raiders to a victory in Super Bowl XI back in the 1976 season.

Madden had deep ties to the Bay Area not only as a head coach for the Oakland Raiders but also as a kid when he attended Jefferson High School in Daly City.

Madden also had a successful broadcast career as a color analyst for many major networks, such as NBC, ABC and CBS.

The widely-popular NFL video game “Madden” has been around for decades and it was named after the football legend.