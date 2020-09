RARE Act aims to eliminate mineral dependency on China

WASHINGTON — A proposed piece of legislation looks to make the United States more independent with the production of essential minerals.

On Wednesday, Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) and Lance Gooden (TX-05) introduced the Reclaiming American Rare Earths (RARE) Act to congress.

According to the congressmen, the RARE Act will end America’s dependency on China for earth minerals by establishing tax incentives for the domestic production of these minerals.

The U.S. Department of the Interior defines 35 earth minerals as “critical to U.S. National Security and the Economy.”

China is a leading supplier of 22 of these 35 minerals.

The United States is dependent on other nations for more than 50% of 31 of these 35 minerals, including 100% dependent on 14 of them.

“Ending our dependence on China starts today,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “The RARE Act will allow the United States to develop a reliable domestic supply of critical minerals and rare earth elements and eliminate this pressure point that could have lasting impacts on our national security and most importantly, our way of life.”

The Department of the Interior defines these 35 earth minerals as critical:

Aluminum (bauxite)

Antimony

Arsenic

Barite

Beryllium

Bismuth

Cesium

Chromium

Cobalt

Fluorspar

Gallium

Germanium

Graphite (natural)

Hafnium

Helium

Indium

Lithium

Magnesium

Manganese

Niobium

Platinum group metals

Potash

Rare earth elements group

Rhenium

Rubidium

Scandium

Strontium

Tantalum

Tellurium

Tin

Titanium

Tungsten

Uranium

Vanadium

Zirconium