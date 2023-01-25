FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City, North Carolina and surrounding areas.

The Forest City Police Department said they have located multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles.

(Source: Forest City Police Department)

Lt. Brandon Rothrock said the blades were found during an inspection of the pumps by the Department of Agriculture.

“[The inspector] made us aware. … He said that he was checking some yesterday and found some in Ellenboro at a Roco Station,” said Rothrock. “So, that led him to check some of our local stations, and he found one at 74 Junction.”

It also happened at another gas station in Forest City.

“There is no explanation as to why someone would do this,” he said.

He said all known blades have been removed.

“If you’re pumping gas, check. Look before you grab. Protect yourself however you need to,” said Rothrock. “It’s going to take some hours of reviewing video to see if we can come up with a suspect.”

Customer Dan O’Bryan is no stranger to 74 Junction gas station.

“This particular gas station, I’m pretty much here every single morning, because I work just two minutes down the road from here,” said O’Bryan.

He said now he’s going to double-check before picking up the pump.

“I’m not surprised, but that’s definitely good to know. I’ll tell my wife about it,” said O’Bryan.

Rothrock said there haven’t been any injuries but that it is unknown how long the blades have been there or who is responsible.

“With these times — germs and things anyway — maybe wear gloves. Until we can come up with a solid answer,” he said.

These incidents are under investigation by the Department of Agriculture. In the meantime, police ask that you be aware of your surroundings while pumping gas.