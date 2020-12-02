Red Cross seeks equitable access to vaccines

A member of Indonesia Red Cross prepares disinfectant from a water bladder in an attempt to help curb the spread of coronavirus at Indonesia Red Cross headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

UNITED NATIONS — The International Committee of the Red Cross is urging “equitable access” to vaccines for people affected by conflict and violence.

ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini says health workers and people in regions where fighting is taking place “endure the double burden of conflict and COVID. We believe that people there should have the same right and access to the vaccine as others do.”

The ICRC says it is ready to support national vaccination campaigns and facilitate access to COVID-19 vaccines for people in countries affected by conflict and violence.