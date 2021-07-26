Regional breastfeeding liaison discusses rights for nursing mothers

A Spanish Olympian is complaining of measures hurting nursing moms as she prepares to compete in the games.

The captain of Spain’s synchronized swimming team has complained about the “drastic measures” by Tokyo Olympic organizers that have made it impossible for her to take her baby to the Tokyo Games.

Ona Carbonell used her Instagram account to say she had to leave behind her 11-month-old son “despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied by our infants or young children.”

She expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment that I will finally have to travel without him.”

Carbonell’s case is a high-profile example of the tough choices millions of women sometimes feel they have to make when doing what they believe is right for their babies.

Amalia Saavedra, a regional breastfeeding liaison and certified lactation educator, joined Sonseeahray to discuss breastfeeding as Breastfeeding Awareness Month approaches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.