Reno-Sparks area police will expedite body cam releases

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Law enforcement leaders in the Reno-Sparks area have adopted new policies requiring the release of body camera footage on most police shootings within two weeks of an incident.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno and Sparks police departments announced the policy changes this week to make clear investigators will release body camera footage within 14 days of a police shooting.

The moves follow national and local public unrest over the use of force stemming from George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said he hopes law enforcement and the public will continue to have discussions on how to improve police policy.