Rep. Garamendi discusses evacuations in Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover, deadly suicide bombings

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Davis, was in one of the first bi-partisan meetings President Joe Biden held to start legislative work on his infrastructure vision for America.

Earlier this year, that plan included things like child care and medicare expansion.

Since then, a different bill focused on traditional infrastructures, like rails and bridges, has passed the Senate. Now, a $3.5 trillion companion budget bill has just been narrowly endorsed in the U.S. House.

But, is this what lawmakers should be working on when America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is putting lives and national security at risk?

Garamendi joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the latest developments.