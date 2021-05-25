Rep. Garamendi speaks about stalled policing act, infrastructure bill

Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was murdered by a now-former Minneapolis police officer.

President Joe Biden said he wants officers nationwide to be held to the standards in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The bill would make it easier for individual police officers to be sued and charged with crimes. It would also ban chokeholds, limit no-knock warrants and create a national database of officers with histories of complaints and disciplinary problems.

Biden wanted it passed by the one-year mark of Floyd’s death, but the act has an uncertain future in the Senate.

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Davis, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the policing act and some of the other parts of Biden’s agenda that appear stalled at this moment.