Rep. John Garamendi discusses Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

(KTXL) — Representative John Garamendi talks with FOX40’s Bridgette Bjorlo about Taliban forces gaining control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan on Sunday.

“In the past 24 hours everything has changed in Afghanistan,” Garamendi said. “The Taliban has clearly gained control of Kabul — they’ve taken the government.”

The Afghan president joined other citizens in a mass exodus from the country as the Taliban is expected to be back in full power — right before the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

“When president Ghani fled the nation of Afghanistan, the entire Afghan government simply disappeared,” Garamendi told FOX40. “There was no fighting. The Taliban simply opened the palace doors and marched into the president’s palace without a fight.”

The U.S. government plans to secure the departure of its personnel and those of its allies from Hamid Karzai International Airport, the State Department said in a statement on Sunday. Thousands of U.S. citizens, locally-employed embassy staff and other at-risk Afghans are expected to be transferred out of the country through military and civilian flights over the coming days.

President Biden increased the number of U.S. troops sent to Kabul to 6,000 to ensure an “orderly and safe drawdown” of American and allied personnel.