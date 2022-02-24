President Joe Biden has hit back against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, unleashing robust new sanctions, ordering the deployment of thousands of additional troops to NATO ally Germany, and declaring that America will stand up to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the leaders of the European Union to “stand side by side with Ukraine and stop the aggressor.”

Retired United States Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Hal Kempfer joined Melanie to help break down what is happening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.