Riders injured after Amtrak train derails in Montana

Passengers and staff wait outside a derailed Amtrak train as emergency personnel arrive. (Photo Credit: Jacob Cordeiro @jacob_cordeiro)

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Multiple people were injured after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, the train agency said.

Five cars of the Empire Builder train, which runs from Seattle to Chicago, derailed at 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, he said

Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, Abrams added.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

This is a developing story.