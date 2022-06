(KTXL) — Protests and demonstrations continued throughout the weekend, as thousands reacted to Friday’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Months leading up to that decision, many different groups feared what that reversal might mean for them.

Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, spoke with Sonseeahray Tonsall on Monday about the impact on the LGBTQIA community after the SCOTUS’ decision on overturning Roe v. Wade.