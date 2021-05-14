Sacramento Democrats for Palestine president speaks about Gaza, effects on families in US

With violence intensifying in Gaza and beyond, Palestinians who have made their home in California are trying to figure out how best to stand up for their family in their homeland.

Another night of fear and destruction passes as Hamas and Israel battle for what each believe is their rightful place to be.

The United Nations envoy to the Middle East has said what’s happening now could escalate to a “full-scale war.”

Moe Sarama, the president of Sacramento Democrats for Palestine, joined Sonseeahray to discuss what is happening and how it is also affecting families in America. Sarama also spoke about the demonstration happening Friday night.