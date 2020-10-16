School bus driver in New York arrested for allegedly driving drunk with students onboard

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A school bus driver in Gates, New York faces multiple criminal charges after allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content higher than the legal limit – with students onboard.

According to a release from the Gates-Chili Central School District, “unusual activity and an unauthorized stop” Friday morning prompted school officials to contact police to investigate.

It was then determined that the bus driver was operating the vehicle with a blood alcohol level over the New York state legal limit. The bus driver’s name has not yet been released.

There were six students on the bus, according to district officials. They say the driver will be charged with five counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with a person under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

Officials say the driver will likely faces additional charges.

A statement from the school district said in part:

“The safety of students and employees is the district’s top priority, and we are very grateful that no one was harmed as a result of this individual’s actions. The families of the students who were on the bus have already been notified. As a result, if you have not been notified, then it was not your child’s bus or bus driver involved in this situation. We are very sorry that these students and families in this community have been impacted by the unfathomable actions of one person. Please remember this was an act of one employee. The district is proud of its bus drivers and their safety record of transporting thousands of students each day without incident. Out of an abundance of caution, the district is taking time to review safety protocols with all drivers. School district officials want to thank the Gates Police Department and its officers for their swift action in apprehending this individual.”