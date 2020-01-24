Seattle police arrest 1 in fatal downtown shooting, search for 2 more suspects

(CNN) — One suspect has been arrested in downtown Seattle’s deadly shooting, and police are looking for two, the mayor said Thursday.

“Both men are considered armed and dangerous,” the police department said.

One person died and seven were injured in the shooting reported Wednesday afternoon near Fourth Avenue and Pine Street, near Westlake Park, police tweeted.

“SPD has arrested and booked one of the shooters,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said at a press conference. “The other two shooters were also known to SPD, and have extensive criminal histories and gang connections.”

The person who died in the shooting has not been publicly identified.

Of those wounded, three remained hospitalized Thursday morning at Harborview Medical Center, spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

A 9-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man are both in satisfactory condition, and a 55-year-old woman is in serious condition, Gregg said.

Two of the injured were Amazon employees, the company confirmed to CNN.

“Two of our employees were injured and both are recovering,” the company said in a statement.

Authorities ask anyone with information — especially anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting — to contact police or upload any digital evidence through an online portal.

Christina Cuthbertson, who lives nearby, told CNN she heard gunshots and people running away.

“Then, minutes later, you see tons of cop cars coming,” Cuthbertson said. “We are told to not leave the building right now.”

Wednesday’s shooting came a day after a 55-year-old man died in a shooting near the same intersection, CNN affiliate KCPQ reported.

Best told reporters no information connects the shootings at this point.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee expressed his condolences Wednesday night, tweeting “I am sick for those impacted by the gun violence in Seattle tonight.”

This story is developing.