Section of North Carolina bridge collapses during live TV report

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — It was a scary moment for a news crew in North Carolina as a bridge in Alexander County collapsed live on air.

FOX 46 reporter Amber Roberts was reporting on significant flooding near the Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County when a portion of the bridge broke off and fell into the raging waters.

The crew was able to quickly and safely move off of the bridge.

Conover SOC is responding to a WATER RESCUE, Hiddenite Family Camp Ground, 15-20 Campers Trapped. — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) November 12, 2020

The Carolinas continued to be hit hard with heavy rain Thursday as a slow-moving cold front crossed the region, with flash flood warnings issued for several counties.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible, along with higher totals, especially east of Charlotte, North Carolina, if the front slows even more. The rain is expected to clear by Thursday evening.