BRONX, N.Y. (WPIX) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target store in New York City early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said.

First responders were called to the five-story big-box store in the Bronx around 11:15 a.m., according to authorities.

The security guard, 29, was trying to stop a 16-year-old suspected of shoplifting, officials said. A scuffle ensued before they fell down the shaft.

The teen fell on top of the elevator and suffered cuts to the head, officials said. The guard fell between the elevator and the elevator shaft wall, according to authorities.

Emergency crews cut through a wall and used a rope system to reach the security guard, who had fallen four or five stories.

Abdul Wahab, the supervisor of a nearby store, said he saw the incident.

“He took a lot of stuff from Target and he just ran,” Wahab said. “And the security guy was running behind him and the security guard almost caught the guy.”

Wahab then said he heard “a big noise.”

Both the guard and the teen were taken to hospitals for treatment. FDNY officials described their conditions as critical.

Police said charges were pending against the shoplifting suspect.

In a statement, Target told Nexstar’s WPIX the following:

“Our hearts go out to those who were injured in this tragic incident at the Bronx Terminal market, which includes a target team member.”