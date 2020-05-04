Three family members charged in shooting death of security guard who told a customer to put on a face mask

(CNN) — Three family members have been charged in the killing of a security guard who told a customer at a Michigan Family Dollar store to wear a state-mandated face mask, officials said on Monday.

Calvin Munerlyn, 43, died at a Flint hospital after he was shot in the head Friday, said Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser.

Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23,Larry Edward Teague, 44,andSharmelLasheTeague, 45, have been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, along with other charges, the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

Sharmel and Larry Teague are married, and Bishop is Sharmel’s son, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the Governor’s Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in the statement.

Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation with Sharmel Teague after telling Teague’s daughter she needed a mask, according to the prosecutor’s office. Surveillance video confirms the incident, Leyton said.

Sharmel Teague’s daughter left the store, but “Teague began yelling at Munerlyn who then told her to leave the store and instructed a cashier not to serve her,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Under an executive order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, all retail employees and customers have to wear a mask.

Footage also shows that immediately after the altercation, the woman left in an SUV. But about 20 minutes later, the SUV returned.

Two men — identified as Bishop and Larry Teague — entered the store, according to the statement. One of them yelled at Munerlyn about disrespecting his wife, Leyton said. The other man, later identified as Bishop, then allegedly shot the security guard, the statement said.

“This is senseless. Over a mask. Over a mask?” Munerlyn’s cousin, Tina James, told CNN affiliate WJRT. “This is not the way to do things right now. We need to come together.”

Police are looking for Larry Teague and Bishop, the prosecutor’s office said.

Sharmel Teague is in custody and awaiting arraignment on her charges in 67th District Court.

In addition to the murder charge, Bishop also faces charges of felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, the prosecutor’s office said.

Larry Teague also faces two felony firearm-related charges, one charge of a felon in possession of a firearm, one charge of carrying a concealed weapon, and one of violating the governor’s executive order, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Sharmel Teague also faces a felony firearm charge, the statement said. She doesn’t have a lawyer yet, John Potbury, deputy chief assistant prosecutor of Genesee County, told CNN.

Randy Guiler, Dollar Tree’s vice president of investor relations, told CNN in a statement, said the company is “aware of the tragic incident.”

“We will continue to cooperate fully with local authorities on their investigation,” Guiler said in a statement to CNN. “As always, we are committed to ensuring a safe environment for our associates and customers. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are not commenting further at this time.”