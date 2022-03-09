LONDON (AP) — Scientists say they have found the sunken wreck of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance, more than a century after it was lost to the Antarctic ice.

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust says the vessel lies 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) below the surface of the Weddell Sea, about 6.4 kilometers (four miles) south of the location recorded in 1915 by its captain, Frank Worsley.

An expedition set off from South Africa last month to search for the ship, which was crushed by ice and sank in November 1915.

July 1914: Looking aft, the main deck of SS Endurance during preparations for Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition at Millwall Docks. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

July 1914: The bows of SS Endurance during preparations for Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition at Millwall Docks. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

1st August 1914: Irish explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton (1874 – 1922) waves goodbye as his ship SS Endurance leaves Millwall Docks for the Antarctic. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Endurance leaves (Courtesy: Getty Images)

ELEPHANT ISLAND, ANTARCTICA – 1916: Penguins on the coastline of Elephant Island, Antarctica. Original Artwork: Photograph taken during Sir Ernest Henry Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition on SS Endurance. The crew spent four and a half months on the island, while Shackleton left in a small lifeboat to seek help. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Endurance caught in the ice in the Weddell Sea of the Antarctic during Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, circa 1915. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

ANTARCTICA – 1916: Members of an expedition team led by Irish explorer Sir Ernest Henry Shackleton pull one of their lifeboats across the snow in the Antarctic, following the loss of the Endurance. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Mensun Bound, director of exploration for the Endurance22 expedition, said footage revealed the ship to be in remarkably good condition.

“This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen,” he said. “It is upright, well proud (clear) of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation. You can even see ‘Endurance’ arced across the stern, directly below the taffrail.”

Shackleton’s 1914-16 attempt to become the first person to cross Antarctica via the South Pole failed — he never set foot on the continent. But his successful bid to reach help at a remote South Atlantic whaling station and rescue his men is considered a heroic feat of endurance. All the men survived and were rescued many months later.

The expedition to find the ship comes 100 years after Shackleton’s death in 1922.

British historian and broadcaster Dan Snow, who accompanied the expedition, tweeted that Endurance was found on Saturday, “100 years to the day since Shackleton was buried.”

He said the wreck had been filmed, but wouldn’t be touched.

“Nothing was touched on the wreck,” he said. “Nothing retrieved. It was surveyed using the latest tools and its position confirmed. It is protected by the Antarctic Treaty. Nor did we wish to tamper with it.”