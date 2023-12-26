CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WJW) – A sheriff’s office in Virginia confirms the remains of a 5-year-old boy who went missing in 2003 have been found.

(Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

Logan Bowman was last seen in Carroll County, Virginia in January 2003.

The remains were found in a wooded area in Galax, Va., last year. The sheriff’s office used a forensic genetic genealogy to develop a full DNA profile.

This week, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the remains belonged to Logan.

Investigators say the remains had been there for some time.

Logan’s biological mother Cynthia Davis and her then-boyfriend Dennis Schermerhorn were charged in connection with his disappearance in 2003.

Schermerhorn’s charge of felony murder was dismissed in 2004 due to lack of evidence, while Davis was sentenced to 15 years for second-degree murder, according to WSLS.

New charges are expected following the discovery of the child’s body.