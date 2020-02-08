Son uncovers child porn on dad's tablet, leading to 10 sexual assault charges

Oakland County, MI (WNEM) — A Michigan man has been charged with multiple sexual assault crimes after police say his son found child porn on his tablet.

On January 31 around 7 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers were sent to a home in northwestern Oakland County for a report of a runaway.

When troopers contacted the boy, he told them he had found child porn on his dad’s tablet.

Troopers notified child protective services and the boy was put in the care of other family members.

Troopers went back to the home of the boy and met with the father. After getting a warrant, troopers searched the home and “large amounts of evidence” of child porn was found, MSP said.

Troopers said the Groveland Township home was extremely cluttered and a full search will take a long time. An MSP cyber dog was called in to help with the search.

According to MSP, the evidence found spans many years.

The father, Jeremy David McCallum, 43, was arrested at the time.

On Monday, McCallum was arraigned in Genesee County on 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of felony firearm, one count of child sexual abuse, one count of extortion and one count assault with a dangerous weapon.

While McCallum lives in Oakland County, Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said, “the allegations are that these crimes occurred in Grand Blanc Township.”

McCallum is being held in the Genesee County Jail without bond.

Troopers are continuing to investigate items found in McCallum’s home.