Southwest flights delayed on second day of system issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Southwest Airlines has reported a second day of system issues, leading to delayed flights.

The major U.S. airline tweeted at 11 a.m. Tuesday that they were aware of “system issues” affecting their passengers.

We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

Sacramento International Airport also shared the information to its Twitter, warning passengers that they “should expect delays.”

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Southwest Airlines is currently experiencing system outages. Passengers should expect delays, updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/ZtDvCXA0yG — Sacramento Airport (@FlySMF) June 15, 2021

Passengers went to social media as they waited for more updates from the airline.

“Flights delayed due to computer systems outage. No word how long flights will be grounded. Seems to be only Southwest. Didn’t expect a repeat of last night’s problem,” tweeted Pamela Santich, who was at SMF.

A nationwide “technical difficulty” suspended flights Monday, keeping passengers waiting on grounded planes.

“We’ve resumed normal flight operations after our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues Monday evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft,” the company said in Monday’s statement to NewsNation. “While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.