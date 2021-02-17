Stimulus check: Why you may want to file your taxes immediately

(NEXSTAR) – With a third stimulus check under negotiation in Washington, it may benefit some Americans to file their 2020 taxes as soon as possible this year.

Doing so could add money to a potential third stimulus check – or even to a Recovery Rebate Credit – depending on any changes in salary or dependents last year.

Since the IRS used 2019 returns to determine eligibility and stimulus check amount, someone whose salary exceeded the maximum threshold in 2019, but lost a job during the pandemic, might not be eligible for one of the proposed stimulus checks this year unless he or she submits a 2020 tax return before Congress reaches a deal.

The IRS opened tax season this year on Feb. 12, delaying it two weeks over stimulus payments and changes to tax laws.

Similarly, for Americans who had a child during 2020, there is a new dependent in their lives who qualifies for an Economic Impact Payment.

“I would suggest that people file as soon as possible, especially with 75% of taxpayers last year receiving a tax refund close to $3,000,” Lisa Greene-Lewis, a tax expert with TurboTax, told CBS. “We are hearing a lot of people say, ‘I had a baby in 2020, how will the IRS know this? When they issued the previous stimulus payment they didn’t know that.'”

But what about the people who never received their full stimulus payments from the first two rounds?

For the people still waiting on a stimulus check, keep in mind that eligibility and the amount of any Recovery Rebate Credit will be based on 2020 tax information, according to the IRS.

What happens in the coming months could change the calculus for people worried about receiving the correct stimulus amount, and it’s possible that the IRS could take action if Congress approves another round of checks during tax season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.