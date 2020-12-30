Storm brings heavy snow, closes Nebraska virus testing sites

Cars head west along West Center Road towards 139th Street as blowing snow limits visibility, Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A strong winter storm is making its way across the Upper Midwest, creating treacherous travel conditions and spurring warnings for people to stay home.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

By Tuesday afternoon, the storm had mostly moved out of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri after causing crashes on slick streets.

Snowfall amounts between 6 and 7.5 inches were reported in Nebraska. The forecast called for up to a foot of snow in some parts of Iowa.

Texas and Oklahoma were bracing for snow or a wintry mix later this week with the storm forecast to stretch into the Southern Plains.