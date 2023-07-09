DENVER (KDVR) — A student pilot was able to safely land a plane Saturday after the aircraft lost power shortly after he took off.

The student pilot took off to the south at around 1 p.m. from the Front Range Airport, located about 30 miles east of Denver.

He had only reached 100 feet of altitude when the plane suddenly lost power, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Keeping his cool, ACSO said the student was able to safely land the plane in a field near Peterson Road, only striking a few powerlines.

“Given the situation, they were able to land it in a dirt area just south of the airfield,” Jeff Kloska, director of the Colorado Air and Space Port, said.

After the landing, police escorted the plane as it was towed back to the airport using a Ram 1500 truck. The sheriff’s office shared the photos below from the scene.

Highway 36 was closed between Peterson Road and Harback Road while crews worked to repair the downed powerlines.

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured.

The plane was towed from the scene afterward, but Kloska said it could have been much worse.

“Inexperienced pilots will at least attempt to turn back to the airport, in that situation, make a tight turn, and in many cases that will cause the aircraft to stall,” Kloska said, adding that there were two people on the aircraft. “I’m assuming a student and a flight instructor.”

What caused the engine to lose power or who was at the controls when it did are unknown.

Nexstar’s KDVR went to the flight school for comment, but employees did not want to provide a statement.

Another factor that contributed to the positive outcome of this incident: the location of the flight school.

“We have a lot of area around us and Adams County has actually zoned the area around the airport to be compatible with the airport,” Kloska said.