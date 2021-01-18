Sudanese bury victims of Darfur violence, death toll at 129

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese doctors’ committee says the death toll from tribal violence between Arabs and non-Arabs in the West Darfur province has climbed to around 130, including women and children. An aid worker says families have begun burying their dead.

The U.S. says the violence displaced at least 50,000 people. The violence also wounded around 200 others.

The deadly clashes grew out of a fistfight Friday between two people in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the provincial capital. An Arab man was stabbed to death and his family, from the Arab Rizeigat tribe, attacked the people in the Krinding camp and other areas Saturday.

Among the dead was a U.S. citizen. Saeed Baraka, 36, from Atlanta, had arrived in Sudan less than two months ago to visit his family in Darfur, his wife, Safiya Mohammed, told The Associated Press over the phone.

The father of three children rushed to relieve a neighbor amid the clashes in the Jabal village in West Darfur, when he was shot in his head Saturday, his brother-in-law Juma Salih said.

Baraka’s wife said the U.S. embassy in Khartoum phoned her to offer condolences. The embassy did not return phone calls and emails from the AP seeking comment.

The violence led to local authorities imposing a round-the-clock curfew on the entire province.

A database by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, showed that inter-communal violence across Darfur region doubled in the second half of 2020, with at least 28 incidents compared to 15 between July and December 2019.