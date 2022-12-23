(KTXL) — The suspect accused of killing a California Highway Patrol captain’s husband was extradited to Kentucky, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX40 News.

Michael Harding was reported missing on Sept. 20 and was last seen in Cumberland County, Kentucky, according to the sheriff’s office from that county. His body was found days later on Sept. 26 at a home for sale in the county.

According to officials, he had been shot several times. A suspect in his death, Thomas O’Donnell, was arrested in Sacramento on Dec. 8, according to officials.

Julie Harding, his wife with whom he was estranged, was found dead less than three months later on Dec. 10 in Tennessee, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. She had been arrested just days before on Dec. 8.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said she was arrested on suspicion of trespassing from an incident involving Michael Harding’s girlfriend.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating Julie Harding’s death, but the sheriff’s office said that foul play did not appear to be a factor.