Taco Bell brings back ‘beloved’ dessert in select markets after 7-year absence

(NEXSTAR) – Taco Bell has announced the return of a “beloved” former food item — but it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of.

After a seven-year absence from the menu, Taco Bell will be selling Klondike Choco Tacos at select locations in Southern California and Wisconsin, the chain announced. The promotion began on Thursday, and testing is scheduled for “a limited time while supplies last,” according to Taco Bell.

The Choco Taco, a novelty dessert item featuring a chocolate wafer “shell” encasing fudge-swirled ice cream, has been available to consumers in some form or another since 1984. (Taco Bell)

The Choco Taco, a novelty dessert item featuring fudge-swirled ice cream encased in a chocolate wafer “shell,” has continuously been available to consumers in some form or another since the mid-’80s, largely at convenience stores or ice cream trucks. The brand later partnered with Taco Bell to begin offering Choco Tacos at its restaurants, although they eventually disappeared from Taco Bell’s menus in 2015.

“We’re excited to reunite with our partners at Klondike and test the iconic Choco Taco with today’s consumer,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, in a press release. “To bring back such a nostalgic favorite after a seven-year absence is special and to do it during our 60th anniversary was the perfect fit.”

The return of the Choco Taco on Taco Bell’s menu also marks Klondike’s 100th anniversary, according to the release.

Customers can currently order a Choco Taco for $2.99 (plus tax) at select Taco Bell locations in Southern California and the Milwaukee area.

Southern California:

204 N. Gaffey, San Pedro

1031 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro

5125 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance

22235 S Main St, Carson

921 West Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

2054 Lomita Blvd, Lomita

640 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

1408 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles

228 E. Seventh St., Long Beach

9919 S. Avalon Blvd., Los Angeles

Wisconsin:

2056 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington

7020 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

4002 52nd Street, Kenosha

8040 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

12120 75th Street, Kenosha

230 West Layton Ave., Milwaukee

3334 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee

920 Greenwald Court, Mukwonago

8261 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek

1750 Summit Ave, Oconomowoc

Taco Bell has not revealed plans to expand its Choco Taco rollout to nationwide restaurants, but a representative for the chain told Nexstar that it isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

“You never know,” the spokesperson said, ”sometimes Taco Bell’s test items become a staple item on the menu.”