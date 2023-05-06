Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

(WANE) – Taylor Swift is planning to drop her latest re-recorded album — “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version” — over the summer.

The “Anti-Hero” singer made the announcement during her “Eras Tour” concert in Nashville on Friday night.

“I’m not wearing sleeves but I have some tricks up them,” she told crowd, before directing their attention to a large screen above the stage to reveal the news.

“‘Speak Now’ comes out July 7th,” she confirmed for her screaming fans.

Swift has been in the process of re-recording six of her earlier albums, citing her dissatisfaction with former label Big Machine Records and their decision to sell the original master recordings against her wishes. By re-recording the albums, Swift now maintains ownership of the new masters (aka, the “Taylor’s Versions”) of her older catalog.

Swift was 20 years old when the original version of “Speak Now” was released in Oct. 2010. The album debuted at #1 on the Top 200 U.S. Billboard charts, and later earned her the 2011 Billboard Award’s “Top Country Album.”

In a social media post, Swift referred to “Speak Now” as an album marked by “brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” and called it “the best thing that’s ever been mine.”

This is Swift’s third re-recorded album, following “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).” These albums also include “From The Vault” tracks, or songs not included in the original release but written for the re-recording. “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will feature six “From the Vault” tracks, she said.

Swift recently released her tenth studio album “Midnights” in Oct. 2022.