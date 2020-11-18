Tennessee pastor helping teens escape violence shot on the same day local news aired his story

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Tennessee pastor was shot Monday, becoming one of three people shot in the Frayser area of Memphis in a matter of hours.

The shooting of Pastor Ricky Floyd happened the same night sister station WREG shared his story of helping teens escape violence in his neighborhood.

Floyd, the pastor at the Pursuit of God Transformation Center, spent Monday night mentoring young men. He said he left feeling good because they were changing lives for the better.

But shortly afterward, things changed.

“Somebody was trailing me and for some reason they unloaded several rounds into my car,” Floyd said. “Five hit the car and one hit my leg.”

He said the bullet went through his leg, but despite that, he said he saw God at work.

“It didn’t hit any bones or veins,” Floyd said. “So I’m able to walk less that 24 hours after a bullet wound through the leg.”

Floyd was one of three people shot in Frayser in just hours. Memphis police said two other people were hurt in a shootout between two cars. Aside from his gunshot wound, Floyd said the growing crime in his community is a source of pain for him.

“That hurt me. That hurt me more than the fact that I got shot, that it happened in this community,” he said.

Floyd said it could have been worse. His oldest grandchild, who is 5 years old, is normally with him.

“I believe that my wounds are so minimized because I have an assignment here. And I think God needs me here to feel the pain of the people. It’s not enough for me to sympathize, now I can empathize with families who’ve experienced this unwarranted violence on their life,” he said.

Police said a new model black Chevrolet Tahoe with tinted windows may have been involved.