TROPICAL DEPRESSION GRACE 11 A.M. UPDATE: Haiti, Dominican Republic brace for possible flash flooding, mudslides

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After being hit with a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Saturday, Haiti could see dangerous flash flooding and muslides Monday as Tropical Depression Grace crosses Hispaniola.

Grace was about 85 miles southeast of Port-au-Prince with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph at 11 a.m. Monday. It was moving west at 15 mph, the National Hurriane Center said.

Grace was forecast to pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola Monday before it travels between Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Southern coast of the Cuban provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Granma,

Las Tunas, and Camaguey

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Entire coast of the Dominican Republic

Entire coast of Haiti

Jamaica

Southern coast of the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti

Spiritus, Cienfuegos, and Matanzas, as well as Isla de la Juventud.

The storm is forecast to dump 5 to 10 inches of rain on parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 15 inches. Swells from Grace could produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions westward to Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and the southern coast of Cuba.

The hurricane center said Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands could see 2 to 4 inches of rain with isoalted maximum totals of 6 inches through Thursday.

The weather comes as Haiti recovers from Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake, which killed over 1,200 people. The hurricane center said the heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding, and possible mudslides, but it’s unclear how this will affect recovery efforts.