Trump’s company ordered to give evidence to NY investigators

FILE – This photo from Sept. 23, 2009, shows people gathered around a tent erected for the late Libyan leader Muammar Khadafi on the Trump Organization property Seven Springs, in Bedford, N.Y. Judge Arthur Engoron said the Trump Organization must turn over to the New York attorney general’s office all communications involving Ralph Mastromonaco, an engineer who worked at Seven Springs. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has ordered President Donald Trump’s company to give state investigators documents related to a suburban estate that’s the subject of a civil investigation into the family’s business practices.

Judge Arthur Engoron said the Trump Organization must turn over to the New York attorney general’s office all communications involving Ralph Mastromonaco, an engineer who worked on the Seven Springs estate, north of Manhattan.

Trump Organization lawyers had argued that the information was privileged because he was providing his expertise to the company’s land-use attorney.

Engoron rejected that, saying Trump’s lawyers previously agreed attorney-client privilege did not apply.

A message seeking comment was left with Trump lawyer Alan Futerfas.